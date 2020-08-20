Advertisement

Nearly 22K unemployment claims filed in Ill. last week

While this number is based on advanced estimates, the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be releasing a final number later Thursday.
IDES
IDES(MGN Image)
By CBS
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CBS) – The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 21,956 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of August 10 in Illinois, according to the DOL’s weekly claims report released Thursday.

While this number is based on advanced estimates, the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be releasing a final number later Thursday.

There were less than 1,106,000 new jobless claims filed in the U.S. for the week of August 10.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 22,387 new claims in Illinois new unemployment claims were filed during the week of August 3 in Illinois, 24,712 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of July 27 in Illinois and 32,465 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of July 20 in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security reported 36,435 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of July 13 in Illinois and 38,261 unemployment claims were filed during the week of July 6 in Illinois.

IDES workers offered a glimpse into the challenges IDES employees face daily working to get thousands of new unemployment claims processed, as well as the factors they believe contribute to why so many people have not received their benefits.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dr. Martell speaks to Rockford Lutheran stuents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
She talked to students via Zoom.

News

Illinois announces 1,832 new cases of COVID-19, 27 additional deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The IDPH says there are now 213,721 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,833 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.

News

Rockford University: 31 students quarantined out of caution

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The student that showed symptoms on Wednesday has taken a COVID-19 test and is awaiting the results.

News

Raheem King testifies in bench trial, rebuttal expected tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
King recalled the events leading up to the shooting, saying he felt threatened and scared, and used the gun as self-defense.

Latest News

News

Fauci out of surgery for vocal cord polyp

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dr. Sanjay Gupta
Fauci, one of the most vocal members of the task force, took part in numerous interviews and online events this week, as recently as Wednesday.

News

Schnucks now offering electronic receipts to select customers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This reduces contact for customers during checkout.

News

CNA students return to Wesley Willows

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Aug. 19, Wesley Willows welcomed eight CNA Rock Valley College students to their campus for training and to gain experience.

News

Pop up performances to be featured on recreation path

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The rain date for the performances is Sunday, Sept. 13.

News

Rockford residents react to recent MercyHealth announcements

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Rockford residents react to recent MercyHealth announcements

News

Winnebago Co. reports 70 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 3,963 from 3,893.