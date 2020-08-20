Illinois announces 1,832 new cases of COVID-19, 27 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 1,832 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois along with 27 deaths on Thursday.

The new deaths include:

- Champaign County: 1 male 50′s

- Cook County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 70′s, 2 males 90′s

- DeWitt County: 1 male 80′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70′s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 2 females 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- Kane County: 1 male 80′s

- Lake County: 1 male 60′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 90′s

- Madison County: 1 male 90′s

- Montgomery County: 1 female 90′s

- Morgan County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 80′s

- Perry County: 1 female 80′s

- Richland County: 1 male 80′s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 90′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60′s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 90′s

- Williamson County: 1 female 50′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70′s

The IDPH says there are now 213,721 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,833 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. An additional 51,612 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours for a total of 3,541,183 tests.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 13 – August 19 is 4.4 percent. As of Wednesday night, 1,519 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 357 patients were in the ICU and 124 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

