Advertisement

Fauci out of surgery for vocal cord polyp

Dr. Fauci warns COVID-19 could never be eradicated. (Source: CNN)
Dr. Fauci warns COVID-19 could never be eradicated. (Source: CNN)
By Dr. Sanjay Gupta
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, confirmed to CNN that he had surgery Thursday morning to remove a polyp on his vocal cord.

Fauci, one of the most vocal members of the task force, took part in numerous interviews and online events this week, as recently as Wednesday.

He has previously addressed his vocal cord issues, telling the Economic Club of Washington in April “that when you get your voices damaged a little -- I probably have a polyp there -- the only way to get better is to keep your mouth shut.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois announces 1,832 new cases of COVID-19, 27 additional deaths

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The IDPH says there are now 213,721 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,833 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.

News

Rockford University: 31 students quarantined out of caution

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The student that showed symptoms on Wednesday has taken a COVID-19 test and is awaiting the results.

News

Raheem King testifies in bench trial, rebuttal expected tonight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
King recalled the events leading up to the shooting, saying he felt threatened and scared, and used the gun as self-defense.

News

Schnucks now offering electronic receipts to select customers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This reduces contact for customers during checkout.

Latest News

News

CNA students return to Wesley Willows

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Aug. 19, Wesley Willows welcomed eight CNA Rock Valley College students to their campus for training and to gain experience.

News

Pop up performances to be featured on recreation path

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The rain date for the performances is Sunday, Sept. 13.

News

Rockford residents react to recent MercyHealth announcements

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Rockford residents react to recent MercyHealth announcements

News

Winnebago Co. reports 70 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 3,963 from 3,893.

News

NIU works with Rockford Public Schools

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
The program is called the NIU Principal Residency Program.

News

Two Stateline cities receive multi-million dollar grants to revitalize community infrastructure

Updated: 18 hours ago
Stimulus is coming to the Stateline as a new grant gives area cities a boost.