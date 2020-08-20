Extended hot spell becoming increasingly likely beginning this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another gorgeous day is in the books in the Stateline. While many would contend the day got off to a chilly start, as temperatures dipped into the 40s in spots Wednesday Morning, bright sunshine and dry air went to work on the atmosphere allowing temperatures to return into the upper 70s to middle 80s by the afternoon.

Just as dry air allows temperatures to warm quickly during the day, it allows them to cool quickly at night. Lows dipped into the 40s in some spots Wednesday Morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Full sunshine, dry air, and dry ground allowed temperatures to warm some 30° from morning lows. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine and dry air are two main reasons we are able to generate such expansive spreads in temperatures from morning to afternoon, but there’s another component to our ability to heat so efficiently, and some could argue it’s the most important one. Soil moisture, or in this case, the lack thereof, is a key contributor. As we know, the sun’s energy heats the ground, and, in turn, the ground heats the air above.

Having wet ground compared to dry ground makes a serious difference in temperature forecasts. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wet soil requires significantly more energy to heat than dry soil. Thus, during persistently wet patterns, heat waves are much harder to come by and are much less commonly seen.

Wet ground required more energy from the sun to heat the atmosphere. Hence, when our soil is particularly damp, heat waves are harder to come by. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Dry soil, on the other hand, has the ability to heat much more quickly. Perfect evidence of such is our ability to rise 30° or more from the morning’s low to the afternoon’s high temperature just about everywhere today.

Dry ground requires less energy to heat the atmosphere, hence allows for more efficient warming. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s no secret whatsoever that our soil’s dry, and growing drier by the day. For the month, we’re now 2.38″ in the hole. Our deficit since June 1 now stands at 4.18″.

Rainfall deficits continue to grow after yet another dry day Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

These deficits are sure to grow in the coming days as the pattern remains dry. NOAA’s Weather Predition Center’s latest outlook has zero measurable rainfall in Northern Illinois over the course of the next week, a projection that has some merit to it.

Little, if any rain is in the forecast for the next week, meaning our ground will continue to dry out and our drought will worsen. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As a result of the continued dry, sunny conditions, soil moisture will continue to deplete, a development that suggests to us that there’s some real heat on the way next week. It’s been more than three weeks since Rockford’s last registered a 90° high temperature, but that streak’s nearly certain to end, and end soon!

An ensemble, or average, of five reliable computer forecast models suggest 90° temperatures could occur here on six of the next seven days, and that one or two days could see temperature readings flirt with 100°. With as dry as the pattern’s been of late, it’s not an incomprehensible scenario. For the time being, our projection is that temperatures will range from 5° to 14° above normal over the coming week.

The combination of sunshine, dry air, and dry soil will allow for steady warming over the next week. By next Tuesday, temperatures are likely to be in the middle 90s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Yet another wild care in this scenario is the potential for not one, but two tropical systems to impact the U.S. Coastline in the coming week. Should that occur, it could further enhance heat in these parts. These massive systems send air blowing out the top of them. Eventually that air sinks, and warms as it does, a process referred to as “compressional warming”. Couple that with downsloping winds off the Appalachain Mountains, should a system skirt up the East Coast, and the ingredients are there for some truly blistering heat here.

While it’s early in the game, and still a few unanswered questions, I can say with extreme confidence that it’s going to get hot. I can say with a good degree of confidence that next week will produce the hottest temperatures of 2020. I think the records may very well be in jeopardy, especially next Tuesday and Wednesday. The record high temperature on both those days is 97°. And, should everything fall together just perfectly enough, the area’s first August 100° since 1988 isn’t completely out of the question. Below, you’ll find our current 7-Day Forecast.

Temperatures won't threaten records until at least Tuesday. The record high temperature for Tuesday and Wednesday may both be in jeopardy. The record for both days is 97°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

