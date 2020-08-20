Dr. Martell speaks to Rockford Lutheran stuents

Advertisement

Dr. Martell speaks to Rockford Lutheran students

She talked to students via Zoom.
April 9th Winn. County COVID-19 update
April 9th Winn. County COVID-19 update(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dr. Sandra Martell of the Winnebago County Health Department reached out to Rockford Lutheran Junior and Senior High School on their first day of school Wednesday.

Dr. Martell talked to students via Zoom. She shared how to stay safe and healthy now that students are back in school for five days a week in person. You can watch the Zoom call here.

For more information, reach out to Executive Director Don Gillingham at dgillingham@rockfordlutheran.org or 708-539-4423.

