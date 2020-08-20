Dr. Martell speaks to Rockford Lutheran stuents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dr. Sandra Martell of the Winnebago County Health Department reached out to Rockford Lutheran Junior and Senior High School on their first day of school Wednesday.

Dr. Martell talked to students via Zoom. She shared how to stay safe and healthy now that students are back in school for five days a week in person. You can watch the Zoom call here.

For more information, reach out to Executive Director Don Gillingham at dgillingham@rockfordlutheran.org or 708-539-4423.

