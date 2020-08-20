Advertisement

Crusader relocating COVID-19 testing site to Rockton Ave.

The Rockton Avenue Center site will open Monday, August 24.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Crusader Community Health will relocate its community-based COVID-19 drive-thru testing site.

The last day at the current Auburn High School location will be Friday, August 21. The new site is located at the former Schnucks grocery store at the Rockton Avenue Shopping Center at 3150 North Rockton Ave., according to Crusader Community Health.

The Rockton Avenue Center site will open Monday, August 24. Hours will be Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The change of address is due, in part, to the reopening of school in September. Testing appointments are not needed. Wait times may vary based on demand, according to Crusader Community Health.

The COVID-19 test is a nasopharyngeal swab, which is designed to collect nasal secretions from the back of the nose and throat. The test will be administered by medical staff from Crusader Community Health.

