CNA students return to Wesley Willows

On Aug. 19, Wesley Willows welcomed eight CNA Rock Valley College students to their campus for training and to gain experience.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During the COVID-19 pandemic many programs and educational opportunities came to an abrupt halt, including the CNA program at Rock Valley College.

The college initally had nowhere to send their CNA students for onsite training. On Aug. 19, Wesley Willows welcomed eight CNA Rock Valley College students to their campus for training and to gain experience. The Rock Valley College CNA students could only return to Wesley Willows under COVID-19 restrictions and procedures in place.

The students come to the Wesley Willows campus two days a week for eight weeks. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, Wesley Willows will be the only institution that students will be allowed to hold their clinical rotation, according to an announcement from Wesley Willows.

“I am very excited and encouraged to have the Rock Valley College CNA program back at Wesley Willows. These essential students are vital to our community and are in high demand. It is important that we continue training perspective CNA’s so that they may go into our community with the pertinent knowledge and experience, ensuring residents in any facility will have the best care possible. I am so grateful that Wesley Willows can welcome back this type of program into our facility,” Helen Dittmer, Director of Nursing at Wesley Willows said.

The nonprofit continuing-care retirement community created a COVID-19 Response Team that evaluates all activity on their campus. This team participates in daily phone calls to the Illinois Department of Health and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to ensure that all COVID-19 procedures and protocols are followed at Wesley Willows.

