2 people taken to hospital with injuries after car crash in Boone Co.

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people were taken to a local hospital with injuries after a car crash in Boone County on Thursday evening.

One car was traveling northbound while another was traveling westbound at Beaver Valley and Squaw Prairie in Belvidere. The westbound vehicle failed to yield, causing the crash at 5:49 p.m.

