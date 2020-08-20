Advertisement

2 people taken to hospital with injuries after car crash in Boone Co.

The westbound vehicle failed to yield, causing the crash at 5:49 p.m.
WIFR
WIFR(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people were taken to a local hospital with injuries after a car crash in Boone County on Thursday evening.

One car was traveling northbound while another was traveling westbound at Beaver Valley and Squaw Prairie in Belvidere. The westbound vehicle failed to yield, causing the crash at 5:49 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Raheem King trial continues to rebuttals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
Trial will resume tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. Both sides will give closing arguments.

News

State EPA notifies Loves Park Community Water Supply of groundwater contamination

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The public drinking water supply must provide the Illinois EPA with written proof of the notifications within seven calendar days after they are sent.

News

Stateline bowling alleys make a split decision to reopen or shut down

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Some bowling alleys in the Stateline find themselves in trouble as they look at the possibilities to reopen for the busiest season.

News

Bowling Alleys Struggle

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Suspect at large after Rockford police officers injured from arrest attempt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Officers responded to a call for a possible home invasion in the 300 block of N. Johnston Avenue at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.

News

Winnebago Co. reports 13 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 3,976 from 3,963 on Wednesday.

News

Boone County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, 31 recoveries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Heritage Woods of Belvidere and Symphony Northwoods are no longer areas of concern.

News

One dead after crash at Chicago Rockford International Airport

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Injuries are unknown at this time.

News

2 arrested after alleged drug deal with young children in car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Deputies saw a drug transaction being conducted from inside of a vehicle.

News

Crusader relocating COVID-19 testing site to Rockton Ave.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Rockton Avenue Center site will open Monday, August 24.