2 arrested after alleged drug deal with young children in car

Deputies saw a drug transaction being conducted from inside of a vehicle.
Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people were arrested after a narcotics investigation in Winnebago County on Thursday afternoon.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department had received complaints regarding the sale of narcotics at multiple different locations within Winnebago County. Deputies from the Narcotics Unit began an investigation and named a suspect in the sale.

On Thursday at 2:30 p.m., deputies saw a drug transaction being conducted from inside of a vehicle on the 3100 block of 11th Street in Rockford. Deputies followed the suspected vehicle to a gas station located on Airport Drive.

The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Rockford native Michael M. Mallett, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody inside the gas station.

Adriana Jimenez, 20 of Rockford, was sitting in the front passenger seat when she was also taken into custody. DCFS took custody of two young children, ages 1 and 3, who were in the backseat of the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found fentanyl and a loaded full automatic handgun. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges.

Mallet was charged with unlawful use of weapons, armed violence, delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful use of weapons by a felon and two counts of endangering the life of a child.

Jimenez was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, endangering the life of a child and resisting a peace officer.

