Winnebago Co. reports 70 new cases of COVID-19

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 3,963 from 3,893.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announces 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 3,963 from 3,893 on Tuesday.

No more people have died as a result of the virus, keeping the overall death toll in the county to 144.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.2 percent, while the area-wide recovery rate remains at 96.2 percent.

