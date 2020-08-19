Winnebago Co. reports 70 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announces 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 3,963 from 3,893 on Tuesday.
No more people have died as a result of the virus, keeping the overall death toll in the county to 144.
The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.2 percent, while the area-wide recovery rate remains at 96.2 percent.
