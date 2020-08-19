Advertisement

Vote by mail ballot drop box for Ogle Co. residents concerned about coronavirus

Ballots placed in the drop box will be collected twice daily by the election staff and stamped as received.
Photo Credit: WSAZ News Staff
Photo Credit: WSAZ News Staff(WYMT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Laura J. Cook, Ogle County Clerk and Recorder, announced there will be a secure ballot drop-off box installed at the Ogle County Courthouse for voters who wish to vote by mail and chose not to use the USPS.

With the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a higher demand for vote by mail ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election. Installing the drop box at the courthouse is another step the County Clerk’s Office is taking to ensure the ballots are returned to the office before the Election Day deadline, according to Cook.

“Before you drop your Vote by Mail Ballot in the drop-box or place in the hands of the USPS, make sure you place your voted ballot in the ‘certification’ envelope, securely seal the ‘certification’ envelope and sign and date the ‘certification’ envelope,” Cook said. “If you are wanting to vote by mail, apply for your ballot immediately to ensure adequate turnaround.”

The deadline for applying for a vote by mail ballot is October 29. Ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day on Nov. 3 to be accepted. Properly postmarked ballots will be accepted through November 17.

Voters in Ogle County have many options to vote:

· Vote by mail ballot drop-off box;

· Drop-off vote by mail ballot in the county clerk’s office;

· Mail vote by mail ballot via USPS;

· Early vote at the courthouse beginning September 24;

· Election Day at your designated polling place

Cook asks that voters be respectful of the polling facilities and election judges during early voting and on Election Day. Voters are asked to wear a mask and social distance.

If you would like to be an election judge and be a part of the election process, contact the Ogle County Clerk’s Office at 815-732-1110 for more information.

