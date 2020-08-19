Two Stateline cities receive multi-million dollar grants to revitalize community infrastructure

ROCKFORD and FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stimulus is coming to the Stateline as a new grant gives area cities a boost.

"It certainly makes an impact on the micro scale in this area, but I think from a macro scale, it really helps the community as a whole," said Kyle Saunders, Director of Public Works, City of Rockford.

As part of the Rebuild Illinois plan, two Stateline cities, Rockford and Freeport, will get close to $4 million dollars in grant funding, to help revitalize infrastructure in “Opportunity Zones.”

Freeport City Manager Randy Bukas is excited to explore the possibilities this money could give the Pretzel City's downtown.

"Chicago Avenue is our basically our entertainment center or entertainment district so we have quite a few restaurants and taverns there. Plus, we have the Lindau theatre, which is also a big drawing card for downtown Freeport, so we decided this would be our primary or our first venture into doing a rehabilitation of downtown," said Bukas.

While Rockford residents can expect significant improvements to their water quality and overall property protection, Public Works Director Kyle Saunders says this is only the beginning.

"Even more importantly, this provides us the ability to now take our own internal equity and reinvest it even more; for more water main replacement, more roadway resurfacing, it just really multiplies our ability to improve public infrastructure," said Saunders.

"We're excited about this project. We've been working on it for a couple of years, and knowing that we're getting at least the Opportunity Grant will be helpful in moving this project forward," said Bukas.

Leaders with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity say the grants are expected to employ 260 construction workers and create 150 permanent jobs across the state.

