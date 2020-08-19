Trial for Raheem King resumes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The trial for Raheem King continues in Winnebago County.

King faces four counts of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing Daijon Sistrunk, Martavies Blake, and Sean Anderson on a charter bus near the corner of Johnston Avenue and Auburn Street in Rockford. King has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Witnesses on behalf of King testified in court Tuesday. King’s sisters and girlfriend, Lakeacia Kizart, shared details of the events that happened on April 7, 2018.

A forensic scientist took the stand and confirmed King’s DNA was found on the recovered gun from the scene. King’s attorney asked for several of the 135 charges again King to be dismissed. The judge dismissed only one count of armed robbery.

Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday, and it is not clear if King will testify in court.

