Advertisement

Trial for Raheem King resumes

King is accused of shooting and killing three men on a part bus in April 2018.
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The trial for Raheem King continues in Winnebago County.

King faces four counts of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing Daijon Sistrunk, Martavies Blake, and Sean Anderson on a charter bus near the corner of Johnston Avenue and Auburn Street in Rockford. King has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Witnesses on behalf of King testified in court Tuesday. King’s sisters and girlfriend, Lakeacia Kizart, shared details of the events that happened on April 7, 2018.

A forensic scientist took the stand and confirmed King’s DNA was found on the recovered gun from the scene. King’s attorney asked for several of the 135 charges again King to be dismissed. The judge dismissed only one count of armed robbery.

Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday, and it is not clear if King will testify in court.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Freeport residents celebrate 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The United States reaches a milestone as August 18 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote.

News

Rockford man sentenced to 12 years in prison on child pornography

Updated: 14 hours ago
A Rockford man faces 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

News

Second positive mosquito pool found in Ogle County

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Ogle County Health Department confirms a second positive mosquito pool for West Nile virus was discovered in the area on Tuesday.

News

Rockford Police investigate nine weekend incidents

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Rockford Police Department releases information about nine weekend incidents, including home invasion, aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon.

Latest News

News

Keith Country Day School welcomes students back for fall semester

Updated: 15 hours ago
A local private school headed back to the classroom Monday, marking the first Stateline Pre-K through 12th grade school to welcome younger students into its halls.

News

Women's Suffrage Centennial

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Women’s Suffrage Centennial celebration

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The 19th Amendment was enacted 100 years ago to the date. Area leaders and a relative of one local activist share words of power and celebrate a woman’s right to vote.

News

Rockford man faces charges after incident at City Market

Updated: 15 hours ago
A Rockford man faces battery charges after allegedly assaulting another man near the City Market grounds on Friday, August 7.

News

Cohorting in the classroom: method designed to minimize COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Boone and Winnebago County schools will utilize forms of cohorting to reduce potential COVID-19 exposure. The method is designed to prevent a widespread outbreak and ensure those at a higher risk can quarantine.

News

Rock Valley College announces plans to reopen its main campus

Updated: 16 hours ago
After community volunteers help clean up the main campus after storm damage, Rock Valley College plans to reopen its main campus to employees and visitors beginning on Wednesday, August 19.