Tooth Talk with Dr. T: Digital X-Rays

Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Morning. I'm Dr. Kris Tumilowicz from Dental Dimensions here at Edgebrook Center. Today we are talking about digital Xrays.. Namely a panoramic X Ray that spins around and gets all your teeth and jaw in one image.

.Sometimes we just need to see the bigger picture. That’s when a digital panoramic x-ray is the right choice. A panoramic x-ray is a single photo that captures an overall view of your teeth, jaws and surrounding areas. Getting this kind of X-ray is simple. Just comfortably ease into the chin rest.

The camera moves around your head to get a wider, fuller view not possible with traditional x-rays.

Digital x-rays have advantages over film X-rays.

Because there are no chemicals to process, you see your image faster.

This computer image can be enhanced for a better diagnosis.

Digital X-rays can be electronically sent to other dentists or insurance companies.

And many of them emit up to 80% less radiation than film x-rays.

Your dentist will use this in conjuction with more traditional x-rays to get a detailed picture of your oral health.

A panoramic X-ray is a great tool for planning orthodontic treatment, the placement of implants, the extraction of wisdom teeth, diagnosing impacted teeth, finding cysts, and diagnosing problems with the jaw joints.

A digital, panoramic X-ray is one more way to keep your teeth in picture perfect health.

This xray is much easier and more diagnostic that what you may remember from years ago when you would see the dentist

