The Picture Perfect Days Continue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a cool start in the low 50′s and upper 40′s this Wednesday we will see another rapid warm up into the afternoon with highs in the middle 80′s. Plenty of sunshine and light southwest winds today as skies remain clear tonight while temps drop to the upper 50′s. Upper 80′s likely Thursday through Saturday with our next shot for rain possibly coming Saturday ovenight.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.