Advertisement

The Picture Perfect Days Continue

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a cool start in the low 50′s and upper 40′s this Wednesday we will see another rapid warm up into the afternoon with highs in the middle 80′s. Plenty of sunshine and light southwest winds today as skies remain clear tonight while temps drop to the upper 50′s. Upper 80′s likely Thursday through Saturday with our next shot for rain possibly coming Saturday ovenight.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Following brief “cool down” Tuesday, extended warming trend to begin Wednesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mark Henderson
A warm, dry pattern is set to continue for the next several days. 90s return this weekend.

Forecast

Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 8/18/2020

Updated: 15 hours ago

Forecast

Cooler This Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:29 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Cooler This Tuesday.

Forecast

Rare “cool” day ahead Tuesday, but warmth far from finished

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Tuesday will be just the eighth day since June 1 not to reach 80°. Meanwhile, there's no rain anywhere in sight.

Latest News

Forecast

Mark's Monday Forecast -- 8/17/2020

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT

Forecast

A Delightful Week In Store

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:28 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
A Delightful Week In Store.

Forecast

Sunshine to be no stranger to the Stateline this week

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
A very quiet week is on tap, but rainfall is desperately needed. Pleasantly warm conditions are on tap over the next several days.

Forecast

Calm, seasonable and sunny pattern to persist beginning Sunday

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
After a few spots saw some showers and isolated thunderstorms early Saturday, skies began to clear out in the afternoon and set up our weather pattern for the next several days.

Forecast

Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 8/15/2020

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT

Forecast

A small rain chance Saturday before a seasonable, quiet pattern

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
If you are looking to add more rain to our slight rainfall deficit for the month, you won’t be getting it from Saturday’s rain. An approaching cold front brings the Stateline a very small chance for some showers before rapid clearing in our skies take place.