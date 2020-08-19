Rockford University welcomes students back to class

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As hybrid classes begin at colleges and universities across the state, students slowly make their way back to their respective campuses.

“We have been waiting since March for students to return and we couldn’t be more excited for them to come back,” said Vice President of Student Life at Rockford University Randy Worden.

“If anyone on campus tests positive I’m going online immediately,” said Rockford University student Arthur Passialis.

Students at Rockford University are back in the classroom, and while learning is a priority for staff and students, safety surrounds every decision and every action.

“So you go in and they have plastic wrap on the keyboards and you just go through the motions,” said Passialis. “When you are done you have to take an alcohol wipe and sanitize your station.”

Some students say they find the new routines surreal, others say the adjustments are nothing more than minor inconveniences.

“Aside from adjusting to spaced out classrooms and it’s a little harder to hear professors and like people talk it’s not too different,” said Rockford University student Conley Gustafson.

Worden understands the risk that comes with being on campus but says he trusts the students, staff, and visitors to follow safety protocols.

“We want them to kind of adopt this mindset of you know we’re kind of all in this together,” said Worden. “The better that each of us do on this the more likely we are to maintain and continue the experience.”

For more information on Rockford University’s COVID-19 response visit their website here.

