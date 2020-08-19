Advertisement

Rockford teens charged after car struck by train, shots fired

The rear passenger, 18-year-old Whitney Tate, suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.
Police are still investigating.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Rockford teenagers were charged after a pursuit and crash on Monday night.

Officers were in the area of School and Kilburn Streets when they saw a dark sedan, a gray Honda Civic, and a gray Honda Odyssey, make u-turns and continue to follow each other on Monday at 10 p.m., according to Rockford Police SCOPE officers.

As the officers also turned around, they heard and viewed multiple gunshots fired from the two sedans towards the direction of four subjects on the 1000 block of School Street. All three vehicles then fled the scene at a high rate of speed, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The dark sedan fled north on N. Avon Street. The Honda Civic, which was found to be reported stolen out of Huntley, went west on School street. The Honda Odyssey turned south on N. Avon Street, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The rear passenger, 18-year-old Whitney Tate, suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody. A Rockford Police K9 found the front seat passenger, a 16-year-old boy, at a nearby address and he was also taken into custody.

After further investigation, three guns were recovered from inside the Honda Civic. According to officers, the Honda Odyssey, also reported stolen out of Huntley, was unable to flee any further down Central Avenue due to a train, according to the Rockford Police Department.

As the stop was conducted, the driver exited the vehicle, leaving it in drive. The vehicle drove forward and was struck by the train. Both the passenger and driver, 16-year-old boys, were taken into custody, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Tate faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal trespass, resisting a police officer and no valid FOID. One of the juveniles faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal trespass, resisting a police officer and no valid FOID.

A second juvenile faces charges of possession of a stolen auto, criminal damage to property and aggravated fleeing to elude. A third juvenile faces a charged of criminal trespass.

“We are continuing to see an increase in gunfire incidents at an alarming rate,” Chief Dan O’Shea said. “To date, we have recovered more than 2,000 shell casings from gunfire incidents since March. While not a global pandemic, we are in a local crisis when it comes to gunfire. It’s just a matter of time before an innocent person is struck by the indiscriminate gunshots. As always, we encourage the public to contact us with any information regarding any gunfire incidents.”

If you have any information to share, you can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815- 966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

