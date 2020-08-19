Advertisement

NIU works with Rockford Public Schools

The program is called the NIU Principal Residency Program.
(WIFR)
By Hope Salman
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Schools and the Northern Illinois University’s College of Education launched an innovative partnership to develop future leaders to serve the needs of Rockford-area students on Wednesday.

The program is called the NIU Principal Residency Program. It is a two-year masters program designed to help employees in lower leadership roles make the transition to principal. Candidates for the program must receive a recommendation from another school district leader.

“In order to develop great leaders we have to have outstanding academic course work, we have to have strong mentoring in place, and we have to insure that is job imbeded in professional practice,” RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett said.

