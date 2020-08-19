More than 1K families to get food from local church, food bank

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City First Church expects to feed 1,600 households with a food distribution initiative in Rockford on Thursday.

The church is now hosting its seventh major food distribution to the area on Thursday, Aug. 20 at the Main Auditorium Entrance at 5950 Spring Creek Rd. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be semi-trucks filled with thousands of pounds of dairy, protein, and produce, according to the church and Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Northern Illinois Food Bank will be providing farm fresh produce while supplies last. The experience will be contactless. Recipients will be asked to remain in their vehicle while the team members take proper precaution to place the food into the trunks of each car. Participants are asked to provide room in their trunk ahead of time to receive multiple large boxes, according to the church.

“We have a great opportunity to meet the physical needs of those in our community and share hope during this trying season. Our ongoing efforts to feed those in our area is made possible through the incredible generosity at both the personal and business level. It is our pleasure to serve the community once again.” Jeremy DeWeerdt, Senior Pastor of City First Church said.

