Man sentenced to prison for 2016 fatal crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 33-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison for aggravated leaving the scene of an accident involving death from 2016.

On Friday, Aug. 14, Kellen Marcel Odems was sentenced by Judge Philip J. Nicolosi after Odems pled guilty to the offense on February 10, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On September 9, 2016, at 9:50 p.m., officers from the Rockford Police Department were sent to the area of Kishwaukee Street and 18th Avenue for a report of a possible hit and run after finding wheelchair debris in the roadway, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Additional officers were sent to the area of Kishwaukee Street and New Milford Avenue for a report of a victim in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, Odems was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized against him, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Aggravated Leaving the scene of an accident involving Death is a class 1 felony with a sentencing range of 4-15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections to be served at 50 percent followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.

