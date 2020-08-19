Advertisement

Man sentenced to prison for 2016 fatal crash

The incident took place in September of 2016.
Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office(Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 33-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison for aggravated leaving the scene of an accident involving death from 2016.

On Friday, Aug. 14, Kellen Marcel Odems was sentenced by Judge Philip J. Nicolosi after Odems pled guilty to the offense on February 10, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On September 9, 2016, at 9:50 p.m., officers from the Rockford Police Department were sent to the area of Kishwaukee Street and 18th Avenue for a report of a possible hit and run after finding wheelchair debris in the roadway, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Additional officers were sent to the area of Kishwaukee Street and New Milford Avenue for a report of a victim in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, Odems was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized against him, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Aggravated Leaving the scene of an accident involving Death is a class 1 felony with a sentencing range of 4-15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections to be served at 50 percent followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford University welcomes students back to class

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Students at Rockford University are back in the classroom, and while learning is a priority for staff and students, there are some noticeable safety changes on the campus.

News

FDA approves COVID-19 saliva test developed at University of Illinois

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CBS
The test is similar to the one currently being used in the NBA developed by the Nathan Grubaugh’s Yale University lab.

News

Boone County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are now a total of 647 recovered cases.

News

Man pleads guilty to aggravated assault

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Elmore is set for sentencing on September 16 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom C of the Winnebago County Justice Center.

Latest News

News

Vote by mail ballot drop box for Ogle Co. residents concerned about coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Ballots placed in the drop box will be collected twice daily by the election staff and stamped as received.

News

Belvidere Park District releases ‘Fall Go Guide’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
For the first time, the district will feature the guide as a digital version only.

News

Illinois announces 2,295 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
As of Tuesday night, 1,519 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

News

Rockford teens charged after car struck by train, shots fired

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The rear passenger, 18-year-old Whitney Tate, suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

News

More than 1K families to get food from local church, food bank

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Northern Illinois Food Bank will be providing farm fresh produce while supplies last.

News

Black newborns 3 times more likely to die when looked after by White doctors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rob Picheta
In the United States, racial disparities in human health can impact even the first hours of a person's life, according to new research.