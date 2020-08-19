Man pleads guilty to aggravated assault

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man plead guilty to multiple charges on Aug. 7 after an incident that took place on January 20, 2019.

On Aug. 7, 31-year-old Alexandro Elmore pled guilty to aggravated assault, attempt aggravated battery, mob action, criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and driving while suspended in front of Judge Phillip Nicolosi, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

On January 20, 2019, Rockford Police officers responded to the 500 block of Eighth Street met with the victim of an aggravated assault. The Illinois State Police conducted an investigation and learned a vehicle drove south in the northbound lane of traffic, driving directly at the victim, striking the victim’s car. The suspect vehicle struck the driver’s side door where the victim was seated, causing damage to the Yukon. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

During the investigation, Elmore was named as a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

Aggravated assault, mob act and criminal damage to Property are class 4 felonies with a sentencing range of 1-6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by one year of mandatory supervised release. Attempt aggravated Battery, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and driving while suspended are class A misdemeanors with a sentencing range of up to one year in jail.

Elmore is set for sentencing on September 16 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom C of the Winnebago County Justice Center.

