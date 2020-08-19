Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to aggravated assault

Elmore is set for sentencing on September 16 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom C of the Winnebago County Justice Center.
Guilty
Guilty(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man plead guilty to multiple charges on Aug. 7 after an incident that took place on January 20, 2019.

On Aug. 7, 31-year-old Alexandro Elmore pled guilty to aggravated assault, attempt aggravated battery, mob action, criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and driving while suspended in front of Judge Phillip Nicolosi, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

On January 20, 2019, Rockford Police officers responded to the 500 block of Eighth Street met with the victim of an aggravated assault. The Illinois State Police conducted an investigation and learned a vehicle drove south in the northbound lane of traffic, driving directly at the victim, striking the victim’s car. The suspect vehicle struck the driver’s side door where the victim was seated, causing damage to the Yukon. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

During the investigation, Elmore was named as a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

Aggravated assault, mob act and criminal damage to Property are class 4 felonies with a sentencing range of 1-6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by one year of mandatory supervised release. Attempt aggravated Battery, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and driving while suspended are class A misdemeanors with a sentencing range of up to one year in jail.

Elmore is set for sentencing on September 16 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom C of the Winnebago County Justice Center.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FDA approves COVID-19 saliva test developed at University of Illinois

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By CBS
The test is similar to the one currently being used in the NBA developed by the Nathan Grubaugh’s Yale University lab.

News

Boone County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are now a total of 647 recovered cases.

News

Vote by mail ballot drop box for Ogle Co. residents concerned about coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Ballots placed in the drop box will be collected twice daily by the election staff and stamped as received.

News

Belvidere Park District releases ‘Fall Go Guide’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
For the first time, the district will feature the guide as a digital version only.

Latest News

News

Illinois announces 2,295 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
As of Tuesday night, 1,519 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

News

Rockford teens charged after car struck by train, shots fired

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The rear passenger, 18-year-old Whitney Tate, suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

News

More than 1K families to get food from local church, food bank

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Northern Illinois Food Bank will be providing farm fresh produce while supplies last.

News

Black newborns 3 times more likely to die when looked after by White doctors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rob Picheta
In the United States, racial disparities in human health can impact even the first hours of a person's life, according to new research.

News

Bryant no longer RAEDC president, CEO

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
RAEDC will begin searching for a replacement.

News

Slaveholder Douglas’ statue to be removed from Capitol lawn

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The board of the Office of the Architect of the Capitol voted unanimously to remove the statute of Douglas.