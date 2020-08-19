Advertisement

Illinois announces 2,295 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths

As of Tuesday night, 1,519 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 2,295 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois along with 25 deaths on Wednesday.

The new deaths include:

- Cook County: 1 male 20′s, 1 female 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 3 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 80′s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- Knox County: 1 female 80′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Madison County: 1 female 80′s

- Morgan County: 1 male 70′s, 2 females 80′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 30′s, 1 male 70′s

- Wabash County: 1 female 60′s

- Will County: 1 male 60′s

The IDPH says there are now 211,889 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,806 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. An additional 50,299 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours for a total of 3,489,571 tests.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 12 – August 18 is 4.4 percent. As of Tuesday night, 1,519 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

