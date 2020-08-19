Advertisement

Freeport residents celebrate 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

August 18 marks a historic milestone in the United States as its celebrates the ratification of the 19th amendment a century ago.


By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The United States reaches a milestone as August 18 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote.

“Voting is very important and that is why we see change in this country,” said Freeport resident LaFrancine Baker.

Dozens of people took to the streets of Freeport Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the day.

“It’s very important too that people come and vote and that way we need to let those in current power know that its important and we need to listen to everybody not just who I want to listen to,” said Baker.

The Freeport League of Women Voters hosted the walk that began at the Lincoln Douglas Debate Square and made its way throughout the city.

“We feel like there’s a real coalition forming to get things done in Freeport in a very positive way during this election season,” said League of Women Voter member Sharon Koch.

Activists say this day is about honoring those who came before us and looking ahead to the future.

“I’m just so thankful that they were determined that they were determined and saying we’re not going to stop until this happens,” said League of Women Voters member Linda Truckenmiller-Crum.

