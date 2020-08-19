Advertisement

Following brief “cool down” Tuesday, extended warming trend to begin Wednesday

Just one rain chance of note as rainfall shortfalls grow rapidly
By Mark Henderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For at least a few hours, there was a bit of a fall-like feel to our air Tuesday, as temperatures remained in the 70s across a respectable portion of the Stateline. With clear skies and light winds expected to remain intact overnight, temperatures will fall rapidly area-wide, reaching the lower to middle 50s over the bulk of the region, perhaps even dipping into the upper 40s in one or two locales. From there, a steady warming trend’s to commence, likely bringing our first 90s of August by the weekend.

Wall-to-wall sunshine’s to dominate each of the next three days, and as winds continue to gradually shift to a more southerly direction, temperatures will rise a few degrees each day, reaching 83° Wednesday, 87° Thursday, and then 89° Friday. Our first 90s of August appear likely to occur Saturday, before a slight and brief reduction in temperature readings Sunday. The next workweek’s likely to kick off with back-to-back days in the 90s Monday and Tuesday, levels 10° above normal!

There’s a silver lining to the incoming spell of hotter weather, in that it’s not likely to be accompanied by excessive humidity. Only a modest uptick in humidity is likely to arrive here this weekend.

Of course, the bad news continues to be the lack of rainfall our area’s seen over the past two and a half months, and, more specifically, the month of August. So far, in what’s historically our second wettest month of the year, we remain stuck at just 0.52″ of rain for the month, with measurable rainfall having occurred on just two of the month’s first 18 days. That brings our monthly deficit to 2.23″. Our deficit for Meteorological Summer now stands north of four inches, and for the year, we’re now more than an inch and a half below normal.

There’s just one chance for rainfall in the coming week. That lone chance for wet weather arrives as early as late Saturday Afternoon, but more likely will hold off until Saturday Night. It’s possible a few residual showers could stretch into the early hours of Sunday. Regardless of timing, don’t expect any prolific rainfall totals out of this system. Indications suggest that rainfall amounts are likely to remain below one tenth of an inch.

