Advertisement

FDA approves COVID-19 saliva test developed at University of Illinois

The test is similar to the one currently being used in the NBA developed by the Nathan Grubaugh’s Yale University lab.
(WIFR)
By CBS
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CBS) — A new COVID-19 saliva test developed at the University of Illinois was approved by the Food and Drug Administration. But the university won’t say when it’ll be ready for the public. It’s known as SHIELD Illinois.

Dr. Timothy Killeen, President of the University of Illinois, called it a “game changing” innovation. He made the announcement of the test at Governor JB Pritzker’s coronavirus update. He said it will improve and enhance testing measures in the state.

“It’s one of the least expensive and potentially most effective now on the market, ongoing research continues to yield positive results. This has potentially game changing implications for our statewide testing complex as well as for testing on a national level, particularly for our high risk communities and settings,” Pritzker said. “This type of scalable product would allow us to mass, deploy testing, and better track and contain the spread of COVID-19. We’re already working to deploy this to more public universities across the state over the next weeks and months. “And rolling this out to do testing potentially for K-12 schools and even more testing at our long term care facilities as well. The potential here is enormous.”

It’s a saliva-based test producing “rapid results” and the cost is estimated at about $10 per test. The results can be available within two to six hours, as opposed to days and weeks required by other tests.

The test is similar to the one currently being used in the NBA developed by the Nathan Grubaugh’s Yale University lab.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boone County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are now a total of 647 recovered cases.

News

Man pleads guilty to aggravated assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Elmore is set for sentencing on September 16 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom C of the Winnebago County Justice Center.

News

Vote by mail ballot drop box for Ogle Co. residents concerned about coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Ballots placed in the drop box will be collected twice daily by the election staff and stamped as received.

News

Belvidere Park District releases ‘Fall Go Guide’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
For the first time, the district will feature the guide as a digital version only.

Latest News

News

Illinois announces 2,295 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
As of Tuesday night, 1,519 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

News

Rockford teens charged after car struck by train, shots fired

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The rear passenger, 18-year-old Whitney Tate, suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

News

More than 1K families to get food from local church, food bank

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Northern Illinois Food Bank will be providing farm fresh produce while supplies last.

News

Black newborns 3 times more likely to die when looked after by White doctors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rob Picheta
In the United States, racial disparities in human health can impact even the first hours of a person's life, according to new research.

News

Bryant no longer RAEDC president, CEO

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
RAEDC will begin searching for a replacement.

News

Slaveholder Douglas’ statue to be removed from Capitol lawn

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The board of the Office of the Architect of the Capitol voted unanimously to remove the statute of Douglas.