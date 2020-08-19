Advertisement

CDC expands salmonella outbreak linked to onions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says contaminated red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions has now infected over 800 people in 47 states.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says contaminated red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions has now infected over 800 people in 47 states.(CNN)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The salmonella outbreak linked to onions is growing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says contaminated red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions made from Thomson International, Inc. has now infected over 800 people in 47 states.

Oklahoma, Louisiana and Vermont are the only state without cases.

No deaths have been reported.

The CDC has also added new products to the recall list including cheese dips made with the onions.

These were sold between May 15 and Aug. 6 at a variety of stores including Kroger, Fred Meyers, Fry’s and Smith’s.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

California battling power drain, wildfires during heat wave

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California staved off another round of rolling blackouts but faced a renewed threat Wednesday from a searing heat wave and raging wildfires.

National

Police declare riot in Portland amid ongoing protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police said the riot was declared Tuesday night outside a county building.

National Politics

Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.

National

California avoids power outages but fires threaten homes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California’s power grid operators are keeping a wary eye on the thermometer as a heat wave continues to stress the electrical system.

Latest News

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

National

Day two of the Democratic National Convention put Jill Biden front and center

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Day two of the Democratic National Convention put Jill Biden front and center.

News

Freeport residents celebrate 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The United States reaches a milestone as August 18 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote.

National

Payless opening 1st US store in November

Updated: 6 hours ago
The first new store will open in November in Miami. That’s where the company’s new headquarters are.

National Politics

Jimmy Carter remarks at DNC

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Jimmy Carter remarks at DNC

National Politics

Democratic Convention day 2 wrap

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
It's night 2 of the Democratic National Convention as the attacks continue against the president.