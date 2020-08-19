Advertisement

Bryant no longer RAEDC president, CEO

RAEDC will begin searching for a replacement.
RAEDC and Rockford Chamber join forces to create a new unified team.
RAEDC and Rockford Chamber join forces to create a new unified team.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nathan Bryant is no longer the President and CEO of the Rockford Area Economic Development Council as of Tuesday morning.

“The daily work of economic development will continue as members of the staff are carrying on the mission of the organization,” according to the RAEDC.

RAEDC will begin searching for a replacement while working with the Rockford Chamber of Commerce on the implementation of unification, according to the RAEDC.

