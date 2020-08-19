Bryant no longer RAEDC president, CEO

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nathan Bryant is no longer the President and CEO of the Rockford Area Economic Development Council as of Tuesday morning.

“The daily work of economic development will continue as members of the staff are carrying on the mission of the organization,” according to the RAEDC.

RAEDC will begin searching for a replacement while working with the Rockford Chamber of Commerce on the implementation of unification, according to the RAEDC.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.