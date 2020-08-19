Boone County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
There are now a total of 647 recovered cases.
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 800 total positive COVID-19 cases after 11 new cases were reported Wednesday.
The total death toll stands at 23. There are now a total of 647 recovered cases.
Some areas of concern include:
Heritage Woods of Belvidere
Symphony Northwoods
Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:
- 0-9 age group: 24 cases
- 10-19 age group: 74 cases
- 20-29 age group: 162 cases and 1 death
- 30-39 age group: 115 cases
- 40-49 age group: 146 cases and 1 death
- 50-59 age group: 121 cases and 1 death
- 60-69 age group: 71 cases and 4 deaths
- 70-79 age group: 43 cases and 8 deaths
- 80-89 age group: 33 cases and 5 deaths
- 90-99 age group: 10 cases and 3 deaths
- 100+ age group: 1 case
