Boone County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 800 total positive COVID-19 cases after 11 new cases were reported Wednesday.

The total death toll stands at 23. There are now a total of 647 recovered cases.

Some areas of concern include:

Heritage Woods of Belvidere

Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

0-9 age group: 24 cases

10-19 age group: 74 cases

20-29 age group: 162 cases and 1 death

30-39 age group: 115 cases

40-49 age group: 146 cases and 1 death

50-59 age group: 121 cases and 1 death

60-69 age group: 71 cases and 4 deaths

70-79 age group: 43 cases and 8 deaths

80-89 age group: 33 cases and 5 deaths

90-99 age group: 10 cases and 3 deaths

100+ age group: 1 case

