Bennett & Buble’ at Fergedaboudit Winery

Admission is $25 in advance.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Tribute to Bennett’ and Buble’ at Fergedaboudit Winery will take place on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The night show will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m., according to Antonio Duca and Vince Amore. Having met while performing on a Chicago Parade float, the smooth and clarion singers of Duca and Amore, are already well established throughout the Chicago area.

They decided to “meld” their talents together into one of the hottest duos around, paying homage to the songs of Bennett and Buble'. Featuring Michael Bublé and Tony Bennett original hits, as well as other great artists, as a tribute to classical and contemporary hits.

The winery is located at 4595 W. Speer Rd. in Hanover. Admission is $25 in advance fergedaboudit.com.

