Belvidere Park District releases ‘Fall Go Guide’

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Park District announced the release of their annual “Fall Go Guide” for 2020.

For the first time, the district will feature the guide as a digital version only. You can access the guide at belviderepark.org and then click on the “Fall Go Guide” tab on the home page.

“Our customers will find a great variety of recreational programming that appeals to a wide range of interests and activities,” Superintendent of Recreation, Rick Wulbecker said. “All planned with their health and safety in mind.”

The “Fall Go Guide” features more than 60 pages of recreational programs, activities, and events appealing to all age ranges. Everything from online magic classes to in-person guitar and ukulele lessons. The guide also includes a full complement of preschool, after school and Special Recreation programming.

“Especially so for all our preschool, after school programming and the new all day Fall camp we’ve developed. We have been diligently planning and reviewing those plans to ensure that we exceed both State requirements and our customers’ expectations for health and safety,” Wulbecker said.

Other highlights include: Up in the Air on Saturday, September 12; Mummy and Me Costume event and contest, Friday, October 23; new offerings from the Shotokan Karate Club; and the return of the popular Drive-In Movie Nights at new Sundstrand Park.

You can sign up for all camps and programming Monday thruugh Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Rivers Edge Recreation Center at 1151 West Locust Street. Or you can register at any time by following the link here.

