Architect of the Capitol to take up issue of Douglas statue

Board members of the Office of the Architect of the Capitol on Wednesday will take up a request from the Illinois House Speaker.
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, gives a speech following the Illinois House voting to override Gov. Rauner's veto and pass a budget for the first time in two years during the overtime session at the Illinois State Capitol, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler /The State Journal-Register via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Board members of the Office of the Architect of the Capitol on Wednesday will take up a request from the Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to replace imagery of political giant Stephen Douglas and Illinois pioneer Pierre Menard because of their racist pasts.

Madigan called for replacing statues and paintings of the two in July, following the racially charged killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked a nationwide movement to remove Confederate symbols.

The board, consisting of the Senate’s secretary and assistant secretary and the clerk and assistant clerk of the House, will discuss its next step toward legislative approval.

Menard, who became a successful fur trader in southwestern Illinois nearly 30 years before statehood and was the state’s first lieutenant governor, is remembered by a large statue on the Capitol lawn despite having once owned slaves as late as 1830.

Douglas, a Democrat whose personal and political life is intertwined with Abraham Lincoln. The two courted the same woman and faced off in 1858 in a series of debates during a race for U.S. Senate. Their portraits and statues share prominent places in and around the Illinois Capitol.

