Women’s Suffrage Centennial celebration

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 19th Amendment was enacted 100 years ago to the date. Area leaders and a relative of one local activist share words of power and celebrate a woman’s right to vote.

“Thank you Rockford for leading the way in honoring the brave women who blaze trails for us all to follow,” said great-granddaughter of Ida B. Wells, Michelle Duster.

Duster is an author and public historian, whose work advocates for racial and gender equality. She says this movement is deeply rooted in her bloodline.

“My great-grandmother was Ida B. Wells and she was involved in the suffrage movement she actually founded the Alpha Suffrage Club in 1913 which was the first all-black suffrage club in the state of Illinois,” said Duster.

For many women, the work of Ida B. Wells signifies their right to vote. Some of the women say their first memories at the ballot box sit fresh in their minds.

“I can remember as a little girl going with my mother to vote and I have taken my kids and I have taken my grandkids when I have gone to vote our family always votes,” said one commemoration attendee.

Duster and others at Tuesday’s event, say the 19th amendment shaped who they are today.

”I don’t mind saying that a lot of who I have become is because of the influence these women have had in my life,” said parade marshal Linda Zuba.

Many at the event say now is not the time to be quiet or forget how far they’ve come.

“Making an amendment to the constitution of the United States is not a small feat but we also need to understand there is a difference between creating a law and implementing it,” said Duster.

