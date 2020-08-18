Winnebago County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announces 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 3,893.

No more people have died as a result of the virus, keeping the overall death toll in the county to 144.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate drops to 3.1 percent, while the area-wide recovery rate remains at 96.2 percent.

