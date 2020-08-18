Stateline gas prices down, but could see a rise soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the seventh straight week pump prices have been on a steady decline. Most places in the stateline are even seeing gas prices less than two dollars a gallon.

According to GasBuddy, gas in Belvidere is just $1.88 per gallon. In Rockford the price sits a bit higher at $2.15 after an eight cent drop in per gallon prices since last week.

The cheapest gas in Rockford also sits at $1.88. Stateline prices average just a few cents lower than the national gas price, the demand for gas however is on the rise causing experts to speculate a jump in price could be on the way.

