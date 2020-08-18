Advertisement

Rockford Police investigating two shootings late Monday night

Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police responded to two shooting incidents overnight Monday.

At 10:44 p.m., RPD tweeted about the two different incidents.

The first shooting happened on S. Central Ave by Preston St..

The second shooting was at Auburn St. and Ridge St..

No injuries have been reported, and no further information is available at this time, and RPD is currently investigating the shootings.

