Rockford man sentenced to 12 years in prison on child pornography

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Donovan Heidenreich, 25, received his sentence after admitting that he used a computer to send a video file of an underage male engaged in sexual activity to another internet user.

In his written plea agreement, Heidenreich also admitted he had a laptop with more than 600 images of child pornography in his possession in November 2017 and traded images to others in exchange for more.

Once released, Heidenreich will serve an additional 15 years of supervised release.

