Rockford man faces charges after incident at City Market

Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces battery charges after allegedly assaulting another man near the City Market grounds on Friday, August 7.

Investigators say Brent Taylor, 40, battered a man who was participating in a protest demonstration.

Originally the victim asked police not to view footage of the incident, but after video surfaced on social media, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney reviewed the case and authorized a warrant for Taylor’s arrest.

The press release can be seen in its entirety below.

