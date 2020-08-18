Rockford City Council approves process for body cameras for Rockford Police Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford City Council officially approved the process of acquiring and implementing the use of body cameras for the Rockford Police Department.

The approval clears the way for companies to put in their bids to supply their body cameras to the force. This comes on the heels of multiple protests, arrests, and incidents stemming from national reaction to the death of George Floyd.

All bids will need to be approved by the City Council.

