Advertisement

Rockford Christian Schools honors teachers with devotion ceremony

Saying goodbye to retired teachers and thanking those for years of service
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -As Rockford Christian Schools teachers prepare to welcome students back to the classroom this wednesday, the school hosts a social distancing football field devotion.

Superintendent Paul Brandt spent time recognizing years of service for faculty and staff. Brandt says this is the first time they will be together since last spring and hopes to start the year off on the right foot.

Rockford christian schools will offer 5-day in-class instruction, blended learning, and remote learning options to the students of the Rockford community.

RCS Middle School Principal Amycarol Bedows said “I think that planning these type of events looks different than it ever has before. It is really important to us that we realize that we still gain strength from being together in groups and coming around and uniting together.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boone County reveals new vote election tracking system

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Hoping to make voting stress free during a pandemic

News

Stateline gas prices down, but could see a rise soon

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Prices as low as $1.88 per gallon, but a rise in prices is expected

News

Hazmat unit called to the scene of a truck roll over

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Hazmat team called out after truck over turns and leaks chemicals

News

RPS 205 leaders work to fill remote-only teaching positions

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Increased demand for remote instruction means RPS 205 needs to fill more remote-only teaching jobs

Latest News

News

Fundraising cancellations pose challenges for area schools

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Parent-teacher organizations, athletic booster clubs, and fundraising coordinators are feeling the effects the pandemic has financially, and the concern is that for 2020 recovering is not possible.

News

IDPH launches travel map to provide guidance on travel risk

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Locations that have an average daily case rate of 15 cases per 100,000 or greater are designated as “higher risk” on the map.

News

Students create new Statement of Culture at Beloit College

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Student Statement of Culture was presented to the entire student body for adoption.

News

No new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. Monday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total death toll stands at 23.

News

Rockford man arrested on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On August 13, Swenson was taken into custody and then the Winnebago County Jail.

News

Illinois announces 1,773 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
A Winnebago County woman in her 90's was among the new deaths.