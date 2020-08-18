Rockford Christian Schools honors teachers with devotion ceremony

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -As Rockford Christian Schools teachers prepare to welcome students back to the classroom this wednesday, the school hosts a social distancing football field devotion.

Superintendent Paul Brandt spent time recognizing years of service for faculty and staff. Brandt says this is the first time they will be together since last spring and hopes to start the year off on the right foot.

Rockford christian schools will offer 5-day in-class instruction, blended learning, and remote learning options to the students of the Rockford community.

RCS Middle School Principal Amycarol Bedows said “I think that planning these type of events looks different than it ever has before. It is really important to us that we realize that we still gain strength from being together in groups and coming around and uniting together.”

