Advertisement

Rock Valley College announces plans to reopen its main campus

(WIFR)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After community volunteers help clean up the main campus after storm damage, Rock Valley College plans to reopen its main campus to employees and visitors beginning on Wednesday, August 19.

Information from RVC officials states:

  • Currently, only the Northwest side of campus is open for parking (Lots 1-4). All of the lots on the Southeast side of campus (Lots 7-9) remain closed at this time. The only open entrance/exit to the college is at the lights off Mulford Road. 
  • The perimeter walking/bike path from the Health Sciences Center to Spring Brook Road is also closed. The rest of the walking/bike path is open. 
  • The College will resume scheduling on-campus Student Services appointments starting on Wednesday, 8/19. Appointments with a specific department can be made by contacting specific departments directly. Visit Rock Valley College for key department contact information and for instructions on COVID safety protocols you must follow for appointments. As previously established under COVID, our current protocol is no walk-ins for student services. You must schedule an appointment. 
  • Classes remain online through this first week but will resume as scheduled starting Saturday, August 22. Hybrids or any other classes with a face-to-face component will resume as scheduled on the main campus starting Saturday, although some classes have been relocated due to storm damage. 

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford Police investigate nine weekend incidents

Updated: seconds ago
The Rockford Police Department releases information about nine weekend incidents, including home invasion, aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon.

News

Keith Country Day School welcomes students back for fall semester

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A local private school headed back to the classroom Monday, marking the first Stateline Pre-K through 12th grade school to welcome younger students into its halls.

News

Women's Suffrage Centennial

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Women’s Suffrage Centennial celebration

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The 19th Amendment was enacted 100 years ago to the date. Area leaders and a relative of one local activist share words of power and celebrate a woman’s right to vote.

News

Rockford man faces charges after incident at City Market

Updated: 27 minutes ago
A Rockford man faces battery charges after allegedly assaulting another man near the City Market grounds on Friday, August 7.

Latest News

News

Winnebago County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnebago County Health Department announces 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday.

News

Machesney Park man sentenced to 12 years for January 2018 bank robberies

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Machesney Park man is heading to jail for 12 years for the armed robberies of several Stateline area banks in January 2018.

News

Mercyhealth announces unification of medical services between campuses

Updated: 2 hours ago
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercyhealth announces plans to merge services between its Rockton and Riverside campuses.

News

Boone County reports 8 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
Boone County is now at 781 total positive COVID-19 cases after eight new cases were reported Tuesday.

News

Illinois announces 1,740 new cases of COVID-19, 27 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 1,740 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois along with 27 deaths on Thursday.