Rock Valley College announces plans to reopen its main campus

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After community volunteers help clean up the main campus after storm damage, Rock Valley College plans to reopen its main campus to employees and visitors beginning on Wednesday, August 19.

Information from RVC officials states:

Currently, only the Northwest side of campus is open for parking (Lots 1-4). All of the lots on the Southeast side of campus (Lots 7-9) remain closed at this time. The only open entrance/exit to the college is at the lights off Mulford Road.

The perimeter walking/bike path from the Health Sciences Center to Spring Brook Road is also closed. The rest of the walking/bike path is open.

The College will resume scheduling on-campus Student Services appointments starting on Wednesday, 8/19. Appointments with a specific department can be made by contacting specific departments directly. Visit Rock Valley College for key department contact information and for instructions on COVID safety protocols you must follow for appointments. As previously established under COVID, our current protocol is no walk-ins for student services. You must schedule an appointment.