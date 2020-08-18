NIU, RPS 205 launch Principal Residency Program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois University College of Education and Rockford Public Schools partner up to create and launch the Principal Residency Program.

The program is launched in response to the lesser known principal shortage in the education system. The two-year, Master of Education/Illinois Principal Endorsement Program is in partnership with the Illinois Principals Association (IPA) and provides candidates with leadership coaching. The goal is to create strong team oriented leaders, collaborating with each other to increase the overall quality of education and schools in Rockford.

The 36-semester-hour M.S.Ed in Educational Administration includes a one-year internship that requires candidates to apply the knowledge and skills acquired through their coursework.

“We value principal leadership as a key lever to student success,” said Dr. Matt Vosberg, Deputy Superintendent for Rockford Public Schools. “We are building and model that is innovative and possibly a state and national model that utilizes a residency approach. Much like a medical student, principals learn best while doing the work.”

