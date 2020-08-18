Advertisement

Navy Pier to shut down till Spring 2021

Lack of guests lead to closing
Lack of guests lead to closing
Lack of guests lead to closing(MGN)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Navy Pier has announced it will close starting September 8 through spring of 2021 due to lack of attendees.

The pier originally closed on March 16, slowly reopening on June 11. All private events, consumer shows, trade shows and banquets have been canceled in the Pier’s East End event facilities due to capacity restrictions. Furthermore, COVID-19 travel restrictions have resulted in significant decreases in tourism, another contributing factor to decreased attendance and revenues.

“While this was a very difficult decision for the organization, it was a necessary one to proactively ensure the long-term success of one of Chicago’s most treasured and important civic institutions and the communities it serves,” said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner. “This decision will also help preserve the future of the many on-site businesses, which continue to face hardships of their own as a result of the pandemic. The temporary closure will allow the Pier and its partners to reduce its operational expenses and support efforts to limit COVID-19 cases as we move into the fall and winter seasons.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford City Council approves process for body cameras for Rockford Police Department

Updated: 2 hours ago
All bids will need to be approved.

News

Bell School Road to close for well repairs

Updated: 4 hours ago
It will be closed just south of Rote Road to the Golf Shack entrance.

News

Beloit man arrested for home invasion and sexual assault

Updated: 4 hours ago
A suspect was taken into custody early Saturday morning after Beloit Police responded for a report of a home invasion and sexual assault.

News

NIU, RPS 205 launch Principal Residency Program

Updated: 5 hours ago
The program hopes to combat the shortage of school principal candidates.

Latest News

News

Rockford Police investigating two shootings late Monday night

Updated: 7 hours ago
No injuries have been reported at this time,

News

Rockford Christian Schools honors teachers with devotion ceremony

Updated: 7 hours ago
Saying goodbye to retired teachers and thanking those for years of service

News

Helping children prepare for all day mask wearing at school

Updated: 7 hours ago
Health experts say there is next to no risk for children when it comes to extended mask wearing.

News

Boone County reveals new vote election tracking system

Updated: 8 hours ago
Hoping to make voting stress free during a pandemic

News

Stateline gas prices down, but could see a rise soon

Updated: 8 hours ago
Prices as low as $1.88 per gallon, but a rise in prices is expected

News

Hazmat unit called to the scene of a truck roll over

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Hazmat team called out after truck over turns and leaks chemicals