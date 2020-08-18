Advertisement

Mother of Cannon Hinnant says son’s killing not a race issue

Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNCN) - The shooting and death of a 5-year-old North Carolina boy on Aug. 9 attracted national headlines.

The mother of the boy, Bonny Waddell, said the shooting was not racially motivated as some have reported.

“It’s just, it’s devastating,” Waddell said.

She referred to the last week as a nightmare that she can’t wake up from.

“I don’t understand. I can’t wrap my head around it,” she said.

Waddell’s son, Cannon, was shot in the head while riding his bike.

It happened in his own front yard as his two young sisters looked on.

Police said a neighbor, 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms, was behind it.

“He was my neighbor for years. Um, we always spoke when we seen each other. It was, we never, never ever had arguments with each other,” Waddell said.

Sessoms is being held at the Wilson County Detention Center. He was arrested a day after the shooting in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

He’s been charged with murder.

Waddell said justice hasn’t been served and she will ask the district attorney to seek the death penalty in the case.

In the meantime, her focus has been on honoring Cannon’s memory.

“Such a big joy, ball of life. He was a smiley, happy child,” Waddell said.

Waddell said she is grateful for the support she’s received from the community and across the country.

A GoFundMe page has raised almost $800,000.

Waddell stressed race had nothing to do with it. Cannon was white and Sessoms is black.

“This is not a race issue. This was a, I don’t even know what it was,” she said.

Waddell would like to see a playground go up in Cannon’s name.

A baseball tournament and race have already been set up.

Copyright 2020 WNCN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Keith Country Day School welcomes students back for fall semester

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A local private school headed back to the classroom Monday, marking the first Stateline Pre-K through 12th grade school to welcome younger students into its halls.

News

Women's Suffrage Centennial

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Women’s Suffrage Centennial celebration

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The 19th Amendment was enacted 100 years ago to the date. Area leaders and a relative of one local activist share words of power and celebrate a woman’s right to vote.

News

Rockford man faces charges after incident at City Market

Updated: 27 minutes ago
A Rockford man faces battery charges after allegedly assaulting another man near the City Market grounds on Friday, August 7.

News

Cohorting in the classroom: method designed to minimize COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Boone and Winnebago County schools will utilize forms of cohorting to reduce potential COVID-19 exposure. The method is designed to prevent a widespread outbreak and ensure those at a higher risk can quarantine.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike; Michigan State tells undergrads to stay home

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Notre Dame cancels classes for two weeks as Michigan State tells undergraduates to stay home during the pandemic.

News

Rock Valley College announces plans to reopen its main campus

Updated: 55 minutes ago
After community volunteers help clean up the main campus after storm damage, Rock Valley College plans to reopen its main campus to employees and visitors beginning on Wednesday, August 19.

News

Winnebago County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnebago County Health Department announces 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday.

National

FULL INTERVIEW: Chris Evans and Mark Kassen discuss "A Starting Point" with Jacqueline Policastro

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Mother of Cannon Hinnant speaks out

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Mother of Cannon Hinnant says her son’s killing is not a race issue.