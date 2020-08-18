Advertisement

Mercyhealth announces unification of medical services between campuses

(WIFR)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercyhealth announces plans to merge services between its Rockton and Riverside campuses.

Citing the increase in telemedicine and overall lower patient volumes, the health system will expand its outpatient offerings overall, and also widen its inpatient services at the Riverside Boulevard locale and by adding beds at the Rockton Avenue location.

Emergency care will also be mitigated between the two campuses, with ambulance services transferring patients to the Level I Trauma Center if necessary.

In a statement, Mercyhealth President and CEO Javon Bea says the decision stemmed from the need to better serve its patients.

“We have reassessed our services between our campuses and taken some helpful steps to provide better coordination of care for our patients and streamline services for faster and more efficient patient responsiveness. These adjustments will assist us in adapting to the massive changes in our patient care patterns caused by the decline in patient volume due to COVID-19. It is a new world and, like so many other businesses and health systems, we must adapt. It is just common sense to streamline and unify our services between our two campuses for efficiency and better coordination and continuity of care for our patients, with the changing patient patterns resulting from COVID-19.”

