Machesney Park man sentenced to 12 years for January 2018 bank robberies

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Machesney Park man is heading to jail for 12 years for the armed robberies of several Stateline area banks in January 2018.

David Baney, 35, pled guilty to the robberies of Chase Bank on Alpine Road in Loves Park and of Kelley’s Market/Mobil gas station on North Second Street in Machesney Park.

According to the plea, Baney admitted to demanding money from two tellers at the bank after pointing a gun at them, getting more than $24,000 before leaving.

He also admitted to stealing cash from the Kelley’s Market/Mobil gas station on the same day

Baney was also ordered to serve 3 years of supervised release and pay restitution.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.