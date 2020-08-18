Keith Country Day School welcomes students back for fall semester

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local private school headed back to the classroom Monday, marking the first Stateline Pre-K through 12th grade school to welcome younger students into its halls.

Keith Country Day School is giving its students two options: 5-day a week in-person learning or virtual learning where they can be on screen in the classroom.

According to officials, Keith is the only school in the Stateline offering real-time virtual learning.

School faculty attributes their early return to classes to smaller class sizes, saying they already had a good set up for social distancing.

“We wanted to make sure that our students were continuing to learn and we also wanted to make sure they continued to have that connection with the faculty members, their teachers, and the other students in the classroom. We’ve gotten great reviews from the Spring session and this semester we actually just stepped it up,” said school co-head Ashleigh Van Thiel.

Students are encouraged to bring personal bottles of hand sanitizer and bottles of water as school hand sanitizer may be used up quickly and water fountains are closed until further notice.

