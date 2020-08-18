Advertisement

Illinois announces 1,740 new cases of COVID-19, 27 additional deaths

Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 1,740 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois along with 27 deaths on Thursday.

The new deaths include:

  • Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 2 males 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 70s
  • Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 unknown 90s
  • Kane County: 1 male 80s
  • Kankakee County: 1 male 80s
  • Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
  • LaSalle County: 1 female 70s
  • Madison County: 1 male 80s
  • Morgan County: 1 male 90s
  • Perry County: 1 male 80s
  • Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
  • Will County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 100+

The IDPH says there are now 209,594 total cases of COVID-19 and  7,782 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. An additional 34,175 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours for a total of 3,439,272 tests.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 11 – August 17 is 4.3%. As of last night, 1,510 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 335 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

