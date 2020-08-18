Advertisement

Helping children prepare for all day mask wearing at school

Health experts say there is next to no risk for children when it comes to extended mask wearing.
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The American Academy of Pediatrics is out with new guidance about face coverings for children based on the latest evidence. Pediatricians say now is the time to start preparing children for wearing masks all day if they are heading back to the classroom.

The AAP hopes other parents get the message cloth face coverings can be safely worn by all children ages two and older, including the majority of children with underlying health conditions. Dr. Elissa Rubin with Happy And Healthy Pediatrics in New York says parents need to stay positive about the precautions.

“None of this is ideal. But it’s what’s necessary to get the job done to keep our families protected. And I do think that if we practice at home and role model to our kids how important it is, they will do very well with it.”

