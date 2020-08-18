Hazmat unit called to the scene of a truck roll over

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A scary situation for travelers driving home for work just east of Freeport as a truck over turns leaking chemicals to the point that a hazmat team was called out.

It happened around 5:30 this afternoon on highway seventy five approaching the Route 20 east bound ramp.

Officials say the truck was not transporting hydraulic fluid, but some of the equipment on the back of the truck contained hydraulic fluid that was leaking after the truck rolled over.

Several fire departments responded but quickly got the situation under control without any injuries.

