ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few clouds around today with north winds 5 - 15 MPH and a high right around 80. Clear tonight with lows in the middle 50′s. The forecast will remain the same Wednesday through Saturday afternoon with sunshine and highs in the middle 80′s. Next shot at any rain could possibly come overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

